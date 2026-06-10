Media personality IK Osakioduwa explained why he did not host the 12th AMVCA after years of anchoring the event

He says his decision was guided by personal principles and brand endorsement boundaries

The veteran host insisted there is no rift with Africa Magic, describing their relationship as mutual love and respect

Media personality IK Osakioduwa has opened up on why he was absent from the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

His absence marked the first time he has not hosted the prestigious event since its inception in 2013.

Speaking on The Morayo Show, the seasoned presenter explained that his absence was a matter of personal conviction and timing.

IK Osakioduwa says his decision not to host the 2026 AMVCA was guided by personal principles and brand endorsement boundaries. Photo: AMVCA/IK Osakioduwa.

Source: Instagram

According to him, he strongly believes in divine direction and seasons in life, suggesting that his non-participation was simply part of a bigger plan.

“This year, I wasn’t destined to host this year. I strongly believe in where God has sent you to be and at the time they sent you to be,” he said.

IK was quick to dismiss any speculation of a strained relationship with Africa Magic, describing the partnership as one built on mutual respect.

He added:

“Africa Magic will always be my first love when it comes to media. We are in love with each other. They love me and I love them. So there was no problem there.”

The veteran host further revealed that his decision was largely influenced by his personal principles, particularly concerning brand endorsements linked to the event.

According to him, certain sponsorship associations tied to the 12th edition did not align with his values.

IK explained that he maintains a strict stance against endorsing alcohol and tobacco-related brands, which were part of the event’s sponsorship portfolio.

“I have a few principles that didn’t agree with that particular edition,” he said.

He added:

“I don’t endorse alcoholic brands or tobacco brands. So I wouldn’t have been able to serve properly in that particular edition.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ik Osakioduwa recently sent a message to women who see relationships as a financial transaction.

The Nigerian Idol host shared his opinion while reacting to a trending video featuring two women debating whether women should always expect money from men they date.

In the clip, one woman called out others who base their relationships on what men can give financially.

Ik reposted the video with a strongly worded caption that instantly ignited a firestorm on social media.

Watch the interview here:

IK Osakioduwa insists there is no rift with Africa Magic, describing their relationship as “mutual love and respect”. Photos: IK Osakioduwa.

Source: Instagram

"I'm not a 50-50 man" - IK Osakioduwa

Legit.ng earlier reported that IK Osakioduwa surprised fans after sharing information about how he runs his family on air.

IK was a guest on Moments with Toke, a podcast by media personality Toke Makinwa. On the show, he noted that he had never been a 50/50 kind of man.

He confidently remarked that his wife, Olohije, has never had to pay for anything, and neither does she know how much their children's school fees cost.

Source: Legit.ng