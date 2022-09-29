PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has made a fresh revelation about the idea of traveling abroad

The former vice president disclosed that despite the hardship brought upon the country by the APC-led government, his children will never leave Nigeria for other countries

The presidential hopeful noted that if given an opportunity in 2023, he would make human development and quality, a priority in his government

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said despite the hardship under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led President Muhammadu Buhari administration, his children will not leave for other countries.

Vanguard reported that Atiku made this assertion at a meeting held with the stakeholders of the South-East PDP in Enugu on Tuesday, September 27.

Atiku assures of quality education if elected in 2023

Meanwhile, Atiku has assured that he would prioritise human capital development and quality education to enable young people to compete in the modern economy.

He said:

“Under the APC, the trend has since reversed. People cannot wait to run away from Nigeria. All of you have relatives, children who are running away to the United States, Canada.

"I have my own. I have refused any of them to go abroad and reside because I don’t believe it. We have to stay in this country.”

Interestingly, the former vice-president also promised he would ensure there is quality healthcare for the people.

The campaigns for the 2023 polls begin officially today, Thursday, September 29.

