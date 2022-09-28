Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has been accused of appointing directors and assistant directors without consulting with other stakeholders

The northern governors were reportedly displeased with Tinubu's choice of Jame Faleke and Adams Oshiomhole in the campaign council, they're alleged to be running a southern agenda

Faleke, the secretary of the APC campaign council, has been alleged to be running the council's secretariat like a mafia, all these compounded to the indefinite suspension of the campaign kick-off

FCT, Abuja - Credible sources within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disclosed that the indefinite suspension of APC’s campaign kick-off was unconnected with how Tinubu controls the presidential campaign council's affairs, This Day reported.

The APC presidential campaign council (PCC) DG, and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, announced the postponement of the kickoff on Tuesday scheduled for Wednesday, September 28.

Tinubu accused of indiscriminately nominating campaign directors, deputies

Tinubu has been accused by many members of allegedly appointing some persons either as directors or assistant directors to different places in the council without consulting other stakeholders.

Many have seen the move as a form of control at the campaign secretariat, especially with the emergence of James Faleke, a lawmaker from Lagos, as the council’s secretary.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the position of the council’s secretary was reserved for north central as part of a move to pacify the minority north.

But because the director general of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong, was from Plateau state, it was agreed that the position should be zoned to Benue, a critical state in the middle belt.

How Tinubu turns down middle belt's request to nominate PCC secretary

Following the development, one of the north central governors was reported to have reached out to the ex-governor of Benue state, George Akume, to send two names and their curriculum vitae for Tinubu’s consideration, which he did.

But the former Lagos state governor allegedly turned down the names from Benue state.

He claimed that since Kogi was part of north central, a man representing Lagos state in the green chamber of the national assembly, without consulting with other stakeholders, listed him as the secretary of the council.

Did Lalong want to resign as APC campaign council DG?

It was learnt that this development frustrated Lalong, that he threatened to resign as DG of the council.

However, some people immediately intervened, including the former deputy governor of Nasarawa state and other stakeholders who appealed to him not to create chaos in the party with the move.

Why are northern governors fighting Tinubu?

Another disturbing prospect in the campaign list is that most of the northern governors felt sidelined by the way and manner Tinubu has been managing things since his emergence as the party candidate.

Some of them have alleged that the former chairman of the party, Adams Ashiomhole and Faleke, are being used to project the southern agenda, undermine Lalong and, by extension, override the governors as a body.

Faleke has also been reported to be running the council’s secretariat like a mafia, taking action and dishing out instructions without former communication with governors and, in some instances, refusing to answer the governors’ calls.

These developments were believed to be responsible for the cancellation of the campaign launch, even though most APC members believed the move was face-saving.

