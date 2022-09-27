Major stakeholders of the ruling party have reacted angrily to the recently released list of the campaign council

While some of the members of the APC are still unhappy over the conduct and result of the party's convention, all is not well within the party over the new campaign list

Interestingly, party faithful are worried as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Rotimi Amaechi has kept mum over the latest development in the party as reactions continue to trail the list in the polity

There is disquiet in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of the presidential campaign council with governors and other chieftains complaining of exclusion, Daily Trust report.

Sources in the party disclosed on Monday, September 26, in Abuja, that some governors were opposed to the composition of the list on grounds that they were not carried along in the scheme of things and their interests were not protected.

Some governors and party faithful are not happy with the leadership of the APC over its campaign List. Photo credit: @officialBAT

Source: Twitter

Governors, party faithful unhappy with the APC campaign list

A list of members of the APC campaign council was released on Friday night by Secretary of the Council, James Faleke in Abuja ahead of the official flag-off of the campaign tomorrow, in accordance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 2023 election timetable.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The council consists of governors, serving and former ministers, serving and former members of the National Assembly, former governors and other bigwigs in the party.

But credible sources confided in the newspaper that many governors as well as some prominent Christians opposed to the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket were aggrieved because they were not carried along.

Sequel to the bickering and grievances of some governors, the Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga in a statement on Monday, September 26, appealed to the governors to be calm, stressing that their nominees would be included in the list.

The omission of party bigwigs, such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and others, many of whom have been at daggers-drawn with Tinubu or opposed to the party’s contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket is also generating ripples in the polity.

2023 election: APC announces indefinite suspension of campaign, gives reason

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the indefinite suspension of its campaign kick-off for the 2023 general election.

This was made known on Tuesday, September 27, by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state who also doubles as the director-general of the APC presidential campaign council.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the decision was made on the premise that the party activities needed some adjustment to the timetable.

2023 presidency: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi under pressure as northern elders, Catholics list conditions for support

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Catholic Laity Council have asked Nigerians to consider the age and mental as well as physical capacity of presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections before voting.

The northern elders disclosed they would consider these factors to determine which presidential candidate to support.

Interestingly, the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) pleaded with Nigerians not to vote based on sentiments but to consider the age and health status of candidates before voting.

Source: Legit.ng