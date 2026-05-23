Lionel Messi’s net worth has officially crossed $1 billion, according to Bloomberg

The Inter Miami star joins Cristiano Ronaldo in the exclusive billionaire athletes’ club

Smart investments, MLS deals, and endorsements have boosted Messi’s financial empire

Lionel Messi has officially entered the ultra-exclusive billionaire club, marking another historic milestone in a career already defined by records, trophies, and global influence.

Messi has reportedly earned over $700 million in salary and bonuses since his professional debut in 2007. But his financial rise has gone far beyond football wages, with a growing empire of sponsorships, investments, and ownership stakes pushing him into elite territory.

Lionel Messi has surpassed the threshold of a net worth of one billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Photo by Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

While his brilliance on the pitch made him a global icon, it is his carefully managed business strategy, guided closely by his family, that has transformed him into a sporting billionaire.

According to Bloomberg, the Argentine superstar has now surpassed a net worth of $1 billion, making him one of the richest athletes in the world and placing him alongside long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who became football’s first billionaire after his lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

How Messi’s MLS move changed everything

A major turning point in Messi’s financial journey came with his shock decision to join Inter Miami CF in 2023, rejecting a reported $400 million-per-year offer from Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi has earned more than $700 million in salary and bonuses since his professional debut in 2007. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

Instead, the Argentine chose Major League Soccer, a move that not only reshaped football in the United States but also unlocked unprecedented commercial opportunities.

His contract reportedly includes revenue-sharing agreements tied to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, meaning Messi earns a cut from global subscription growth linked to his presence in the league.

Following his arrival, Inter Miami’s popularity and valuation skyrocketed, with the club now worth over $1.45 billion.

Messi also has an option to acquire an ownership stake in Inter Miami, further strengthening his long-term financial footprint in American football.

A global business empire beyond football

Off the pitch, Messi has steadily built a diverse investment portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, consumer brands, and football ownership, Informat reports.

His real estate venture, Edificio Rostower Socimi, is valued at over $232 million and includes hotels and commercial properties across Europe.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has also launched the “Más+ by Messi” sports drink brand and invested in the Argentine restaurant chain El Club de la Milanesa.

In football ownership, Messi has expanded his influence by acquiring stakes in multiple clubs, including Spanish side UE Cornellà and co-owning Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM alongside former teammate Luis Suárez. His family also runs Leones de Rosario in Argentina.

While his playing career continues in the United States, Messi’s financial empire is clearly built for life beyond football, mirroring, and now matching, the business trajectory of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo becomes first active football billionaire

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo has made history once again, this time not with a goal, trophy, or record-breaking performance on the pitch, but in his bank account.

The Portuguese legend has officially become the first active footballer to become a billionaire, overtaking long-time rival Lionel Messi in personal net worth.

Source: Legit.ng