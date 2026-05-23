Ex-minister Obiageli Ezekwesili and Amina Salihu have called on Nigerian authorities to adopt inclusive policies to address growing inequality and expand opportunities

Speaking at the SPPG Big Ideas Platform in Abuja, the speakers emphasised the importance of gender equity, ethical leadership and grassroots-driven development

Participants at the event also stressed that sustainable development depends on empowering women, youth and vulnerable communities

Abuja, FCT - Former education minister Obiageli Ezekwesili and development expert Amina Salihu on Friday, May 22, called on Nigerian authorities to implement inclusive policies aimed at reducing social inequality and expanding opportunities for marginalised communities.

They spoke at the Big Ideas Platform of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) in Abuja, where participants discussed gender equity, social inclusion and ethical leadership under the theme, “Leading with Our Humanity: Elevating Communities Through Gender Equity and Social Inclusion.”

Former Education Minister Obiageli Ezekwesili speaks at the SPPG Big Ideas Platform event in Abuja. Photo credit: @TheSPPG

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the event, held in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, also featured the presentation of Salihu’s book, Living With Our Humanity.

Ezekwesili warns against exclusion and hardship

In her remarks, Ezekwesili said societies that fail to prioritise inclusion and equitable participation risk weakening their democratic and social foundations.

“Any society where the majority are suffering is a society that is broken and brittle. It will collapse. Don’t let our society collapse," she said.

She said governance systems should create opportunities for women, young people and marginalised groups to participate fully in decision-making and development processes.

Ezekwesili also stressed that leadership should be built on character, competence and accountability, while citizens should organise around shared values and demand responsive governance.

The former minister said SPPG was founded to help nurture a new generation of leaders committed to ethical public service and governance reforms.

Commending Salihu’s book, she described it as an important contribution to conversations around gender equity, social inclusion and nation-building.

Ezekwesili also underscored the importance of communities in driving social transformation.

“Community is not geographic alone, community is about the collectivity or the collectivism that can nurture out of similarity of ideas of what the world should look like,” she said.

Salihu advocates grassroots-driven development

Earlier, Salihu said her book was inspired by the need to promote leadership rooted in empathy, dignity and inclusion.

According to her, communities can only thrive when women, youth and vulnerable populations are given equal opportunities to contribute to governance and development.

She said sustainable development in Nigeria must adopt an inclusive, bottom-up approach.

“The Village Square conversation shows us that politics is local and everything is political. This means everything is local,” she said.

“Or learning that local communities are both physical species and social networks – the physical provides structure, homes, schools, roads, while the social gives life to trust, culture, and connection.

“Sustainable development requires that we balance both. And so we must begin at the bottom of the pyramid and invest up because everyone counts.

“The grassroots can teach the blade of the grass some truth.”

Salihu urged leaders to remain connected to the people they serve.

“To know your community is to know the habit of your work, the people whose faith in this country and in this continent endures through uncertainty and challenge. Do not take them for granted, ever,” she said.

Amina Salihu presents her book Living With Our Humanity during the governance and inclusion forum in Abuja. Photo credit: @TheSPPG

Source: Twitter

MacArthur Foundation stresses ethical leadership

Also speaking, Kole Ahmed Shettima said leadership recruitment should focus on preparation, mentorship and accountability rather than wealth or political influence.

Participants at the event highlighted the need for deliberate efforts to reduce inequality, strengthen inclusive leadership and empower underrepresented groups, especially women and vulnerable communities.

They also noted that sustainable development cannot be achieved without broader participation in governance and decision-making processes.

FG urged to deepen protection for Nigerian women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian entrepreneur, Adeneki Isi Adeeko, called on the federal government to intensify efforts to protect the rights, dignity and opportunities of women and girls across the country.

Adeeko, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Whisky Mistress, made the appeal on Sunday, March 8, as the world commemorated International Women’s Day 2026.

She urged policymakers, institutions and community leaders to take practical steps that would translate the ideals of women’s rights into meaningful changes in everyday life.

Source: Legit.ng