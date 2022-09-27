The ambition of Governor Nasir El-Rufai's anointed candidate has received a premium boost a few months before the 2023 elections

This time around, the Igbos in Kaduna have declared their full support for the governorship ambition of Senator Uba Sani

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State APC governorship flagbearer, Sani empowered traders with N20 million as he promised an improved economy if given an opportunity to serve in 2023

The Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer for 2023, Senator Uba Sani has expressed joy over the endorsement of his candidature by the Igbo Community in the state.

The development followed the lawmaker's courtesy visit to the Grand Patron of the Igbo Community, Ozo Chief Francis Naegbuna, Ozo Ndigbo and representatives of the Ogbo Community, headed by President-General - Chief Francis Ani.

Igbo endorsement excites Uba Sani ahead of Kaduna governorship election in 2023.

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker, in a statement on Monday, September 26, noted that the Igbo community has also expressed their readiness to "mobilize extensively to ensure it comes to fruition."

He said:

"The Grand Patron, a repository of knowledge who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Kaduna State ( having lived here since 1957) shares with us the inspiring story of his close association with the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and many leaders, after which he prayed for my success in the forthcoming election and also urged the entire Igbo Community to support my candidacy."

Senator Uba Sani assures Igbo of inclusive governance in 2023

Senator Uba Sani, who is currently the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, said the Igbo assured him of their willingness to be in the mainstream of politics in the State.

He went on to say that they are prepared to step up their contributions in the political landscape of Kaduna, the same way they have been unrelenting in investing in critical sectors in the state.

Sani said Kaduna state is home to the Igbos and that despite challenges, their faith in the huge potential of the state remains unshaken.

The lawmaker assured:

"The continuing endorsements by different communities and interest groups for my governorship bid is a clear indication that Kaduna State is an impregnable stronghold of the APC. We shall never take the people's trust for granted. Their trust is a huge challenge to us. We shall ensure that we repay this trust by frontally addressing our developmental challenges and strengthening the people's faith in democracy."

Senator Sani appreciates the Igbo community

While appreciating the Igbo community for finding him worthy of recognition and honour, he described them as "unique people, industrious, hardworking and resourceful".

He noted that the Igbo community in Kaduna had made immeasurable contributions to the socio-economic development of Kaduna state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Sani affirmed thus:

"If given the peoples mandate in 2023, I will run an inclusive and people-centred government where every citizen, irrespective of tribe and religion is carried along in the developmental journey of our dear State. As governor I will continue to engage with the Igbo community as I have always done even before I became a Senator."

He said his deep appreciation goes to the community, " it shall be well with the Igbo community and every other community in the State".

The endorsement of the Igbo community is coming on the heels of the pledge of support by Arewa Traders Association in collaboration with the Kaduna State Traders Association a few days earlier.

The Kaduna state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has empowered traders with N20 million naira.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambata reports that his campaign also got a major boost too as the Arewa Traders Association in collaboration with the Kaduna State Traders Association from all 23 local governments across the state, unanimously declared their support for his candidacy.

The group also declared their full support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, ahead of the 2023 elections.

