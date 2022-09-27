The election campaign of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will not be held as scheduled

The party made this decision after it has initially rolled out dates to kick off campaigns

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state who made the announcement says it was for the sake of accommodating new stakeholders into the party.

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the indefinite suspension of its campaign kick-off for the 2023 general election, Vanguard reported.

This was made known on Tuesday, September 27 by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state who also doubles as the director-general of the APC presidential campaign council.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is still accommodating fresh intake into the presidential campaign council. Photo: APC

As gathered by Legit.ng, the decision was made on the premise that the party activities needed some adjustment to the timetable.

Governor Lalong says the adjustment was made necessary so as to create space for prospective stakeholders who are willing to join the ranks of the ruling party, APC.

The APC was billed to kick off its campaign on Wednesday, September 28 with a peace walk for the presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

As contained in the statement, members of the campaign council were initially told to collect their members to collect their appointment letters at the headquarters of the campaign council.

2023 polls: APC to strengthen ranks with new intakes

Governor Lalang said:

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the timetable of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence."

He, however, said a new schedule will be released soon and the date for the kick-off of the campaign will get a new date which will be announced later.

Governor Lalong loads of supporters and stakeholders have pledged to volunteer for the party and that the party is willing to bring them into the fold to further strengthen their ranks ahead of the 2023 general election.

2023 polls: APC suspends inauguration ceremony of PCC members

Similarly, the presidential campaign council of the APC will not be inaugurated as planned by the party.

In a recent statement issued by the APC, the party will instead hold a peace walk and a special prayer.

Meanwhile, the inauguration is until Wednesday, 28 September, the same day as the commencement of the rally.

