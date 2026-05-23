A computer scientist, who graduated from the University of Ibadan some months ago, has been honoured with two awards by his former faculty

The young man, a full-stack web3 developer, flaunted two certificates confirming the awards, and he expressed gratitude for the recognition he received

Before the awards from the Faculty of Computing, he was a Dean's Roll of Honour awardee when he was an undergraduate

Lanre Akintayo, a computer science graduate from the University of Ibadan, has displayed the awards that the Faculty of Computing honoured him with.

Lanre, who graduated from the Department of Computer Science some months ago, is a full-stack web3 developer and was an awardee of the Dean's Roll of Honour as a student.

A University of Ibadan graduate receives two awards from his faculty. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Lanre Akintayo

Source: UGC

Honours UI graduate received from faculty

In a LinkedIn post in January, Lanre stated that he is deeply honoured to have been recognised by the Faculty of Computing with the awards of the Most Academically Inclined Finalist (Male) and the Most Outstanding in Academics.

He shared a picture of the two certificates he received for the awards and expressed gratitude for the honour from his former faculty.

Lanre wrote:

"It’s one thing to write smart contracts, it’s another thing to be recognized as that “smart” student.

"I’m deeply honored to share that I was recognized in the Faculty of Computing, University of Ibadan as the;

"🏆 Most Academically Inclined Finalist (Male).

"🏆 Most Outstanding in Academics (One out of Five Outstanding Persons).

"I’ve always been a proponent of balance. While building in tech is a priority, I believe academic rigor offers a unique kind of discipline that shouldn’t be overlooked.

"I’m really grateful for the recognition and the journey."

A University of Ibadan graduate displays the awards his former faculty gave him. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Lanre Akintayo

Source: UGC

UI graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Anthony Chukwuemeka said:

"Congratulations to you, Sir Lanre!"

Sodiq Adewole said:

"Big congratulations to you LarryMosh. More awards ✨️ 👏."

Demilade Leshi said:

"Congratulations, Lanre. Welldone🎉."

Akintayo Maryam said:

"Wowww, this is so beautiful and I'm incredibly proud of you brother! 🥳 You absolutely deserve this recognition! Your dedication to balancing tech innovation with academic excellence is truly inspiring. Being recognized as the Most Academically Inclined Finalist and one of the five Most Outstanding in Academics is no small feat🤭 Your commitment to both building in tech and maintaining academic rigor shows the kind of discipline and brilliance that sets you apart. Keep soaring higher bro! This is just the beginning of many more great things to come. Congratulations once again! 🏆"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had won over 30 awards after finishing with a high CGPA.

UI pharmacy graduate wins award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan pharmacy graduate had shown off the award she won.

The young lady also mentioned her high CGPA and the exact day she was inducted into the pharmacy profession. Chiekwe Favour, at the beginning of her LinkedIn post, explained that on March 3, she was formally inducted into the pharmacy profession.

Days after the induction, she took to her media page to share her name, added her profession beside it, and included the CGPA she graduated with.

Source: Legit.ng