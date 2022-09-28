The APC has kissed goodbye to not less than 3,500 of its members into the arms of the PDP in Ondo state

This irreparable loss took place on Tuesday, September 27, during a rally organised by leaders of the PDP in the southwest

Among the defectors is Yetunde Adeyanju, a former Ondo commissioner for water resources, who campaigned for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in 2016

Ondo - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hit with a tsunami of defection after it suspended its campaign activities ahead of the coming general elections.

During a rally in Ondo organised by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southwest on Tuesday, September 27, not less than 3,500 former APC members declared their interest to join the opposition platform, AIT News reports.

The PDP's camp is swelling as defections hit the APC (Photo: @OfficialPDPng)

Source: Twitter

Prominent among the defectors is the immediate past commissioner for water resources in the state, Yetunde Adeyanju.

Adeyanju was a leader of the Women’s Group for Governor Akeredolu’s re-election campaign in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Making her intention to defect to the PDP known on Tuesday, she noted that there is no need to deny that all is not well in the APC, Independent reports.

The former APC bigwig was received by the PDP's chairman in Ondo, Fatai Adams, the governorship candidate of PDP in Ogun, Ladi Adebutu, deputy governor-elect of Osun, Kola Adewusi, and former national vice chairman, Eddy Olafeso.

On their part, the PDP leaders noted that the party's current crisis will make it strong for the task ahead and not endanger its chances of victory in 2023.

15 APC senators take decision on defection ahead of 2023

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's intervention, 15 of 17 of the aggrieved APC senators had reportedly shelved plans to defect to the PDP and other parties.

The senators who were not satisfied with the outcome of the party's primaries, among other issues, had also agreed to work for the victory of the party in the 2023 elections and participate in the campaign.

Legit.ng gathered that the lawmakers were promised they would be compensated with executive appointments if the APC wins the next presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng