Nine lawyers recently asked a court to restrain Labour Party supporters from holding a rally in the state

In a preliminary objection, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have asked the court to dismiss the application

Obi’s supporters, who call themselves ‘Obidients’, have been marching in various cities in the country

Lagos - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss an application seeking to prevent his supporters from holding a procession in the state on Saturday, October 1.

Some lawyers in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1729/2022 filed an ex parte motion against the Lagos march.

Peter Obi's lawyer says the Lagos court has no jurisdiction to stop the planned Labour Party rally. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Justice Daniel Osiagor subsequently adjourned the matter till Wednesday, September 28, after taking arguments from the parties on the mode of service of court processes, among others.

However, in a preliminary objection seen by Legit.ng and filed by his lawyer, Mr. Alex Ejesieme (SAN), the Labour Party and its candidate asked the court to dismiss the application on five grounds.

Ejesieme argued:

“The subject matter of the plaintiffs’ suit is not within the jurisdictional purview of the Federal High Court. The plaintiffs have not disclosed any reasonable cause of action as to activate the jurisdiction of this honourable court.”

Source: Legit.ng