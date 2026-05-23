A hairstylist has caused quite a commotion on TikTok as she reacted to her father marrying a 21-year-old lady in his old age

The hairstylist shared a clip of her old father and his new young wife, who has now become her stepmother and the clip went viral on the social media platform

Many people faulted the union due to the age of the bride, with some netizens tackling the hairstylist for her reaction to the wedding

A hairstylist has taken to TikTok to announce her father's marriage to a 21-year-old lady.

The hairstylist, who is also a makeup artist, shared a short video from the couple's traditional wedding, and it went viral.

A hairstylist announces the marriage of her father to a 21-year-old lady. Photo Credit: @tessygirl0328

Source: TikTok

Hairstylist reacts to her father's marriage

At the time of this report, the TikTok video shared on May 19 had garnered over 748k views and thousands of comments, with many disapproving of the marriage due to the likely age difference between the couple.

Commenting on the clip, the hairstylist, known as @tessygirl0328, was overjoyed and expressed delight that her father could find love in his old age.

She also marvelled that her father's wedding caught the attention of Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut, who she claimed reposted it.

"Even at old age my dad found love in a 21yrs old girl," she wrote.

In the short clip, the couple wore matching native attire, and both looked happy, wearing smiles on their faces.

An old man marries a 21-year-old lady, and his daughter reacts to the marriage. Photo Credit: @tessygirl0328

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail couple's wedding video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's father's wedding clip below:

Natasha said:

"Na my former landlord lord oo this my landlord still tell me make I marry him oo. 😂congratulations Ose."

Rose flower said:

"As long as she's happy and the family accepts her, I'm happy for her. May your home be blessed."

__jenny bliss__💕🌺🦋💗 said:

"Nah me for marry this man before but they no born me well 😂😭 .Happy marriage life sir."

eseoghene said:

"Why is the comment so negative??? Everybody’s spec can’t be the same . They look happy , that’s all that matters. Wishing them all the best."

🦋 Queendarlene🦋 said:

"Y'all saying you are feeling irritated, Regina marry Ned una no feel irritated. Nne congratulations abeg."

E-label luxury wears said:

"That’s so beautiful, I pray you marry same age as your dad, darling, so Tunde can as well post you, darling."

💎 Eve_lyn 💜 said:

"The bride looks genuinely happy 😊. May their home be blessed."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who married a man who is 20 years older than her had celebrated her six-year anniversary online.

Benefits lady who married old man enjoyed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had made public the benefits she enjoyed because she married an old man.

In a video she posted, Mrs Adaeze Okoye noted that there are reasons why she married an old man. Apparently, she was replying to people who asked her why she married a man older than her. She said in the video that there are benefits her man gives to her, and she was happy about it.

Adaeze showed her Nigerian passport and the place where it was stamped, indicating the man might have taken her abroad. Also, Adaeze showed a bundle of money apparently given to her by her husband.

Source: Legit.ng