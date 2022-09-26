The Presidential Campaign Council list of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has continued to generate reactions in the polity and even within major groups in the party

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, a strong support group of Bola Ahmed Tinubu train has expressed deep concern regarding the list which excluded some prominent figures in the party

The group, APC Supporters Network Nigeria maintained that if the list is not worked upon by the leadership of the party, the result would be disastrous in 2023

Amid the criticisms trailing the just released Presidential Campaign Council list of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's support group has expressed displeasure over the list.

The APC Supporters Network Nigeria, one of the registered support groups within the party, stated that the list was short of the expectations of the party faithful.

Tinubu's support group has reacted angrily to the recently released APC presidential campaign list for the 2023 elections.

Source: Twitter

The APC Supporters Network Nigeria reveal its position

The group however noted that it is a recipe for failure if the list stands, Vanguard reported.

The national coordinator of the group, Abdulhameed Momoh, in a statement noted:

“There is a need for the party leadership to feel the pulse of the membership to know that the step the composition of the council was not only calamitous but gradually closing the door of victory against the party.”

Going forward, the group urged the inclusion of loyalists in the decision-making process of the party

The coordinator of the group noted further that the group was speaking for several other groups within the party “who also felt disenchanted by the action of the party.”

“We are groups of loyalists who want the best, not only for the party and our presidential candidate but also our country. However, that interest and loyalty should also reflect in the decision-making the party is taking.”

