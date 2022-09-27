The candidacy of the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has continued to receive major support in the polity

Chief Peter Ameh, in a chat with newsmen, urged politicians and other contenders for the 2023 elections not to relax but get ready for a tight contest because Nigerians are strongly backing Obi's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, in his quest for power and success in the forthcoming general elections, Obi paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for further consultation

Politicians and candidates of major politi­cal parties in Nigeria have been told not to underrate the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for not having a structure as the people, the electorate is his structure, Daily Independent reports.

The candidate of Labour Party LP for Ankpa, Olamaboro, Omala Federal Constituency, Chief Peter Ameh made this disclosure at a media parley on Monday, September 26, in Lokoja.

Obi held extensive discussions with President Olusegun Obasanjo on arising national interest matters, ahead of the 2023 election.

The Labour Party chieftain gave reason for his assertion

Chief Ameh noted that contrary to the belief of poli­ticians on the platform of oth­er parties that LP lacked the needed structures to win the presidential election, said, the LP rallies across the country have proved them wrong.

The LP House of Reps hopeful said his party had produced a governor at one time and numerous National Assembly members and field­ed candidates in various posi­tions across the states would be a party to beat in the 2023 General Elections.

