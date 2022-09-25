Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have continued with their consultations regarding the forthcoming polls

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Obi and his vice paid a visit to the former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

The former governor of Anambra state confirmed this development on his Twitter page as he shared pictures of the meeting with IBB, on Sunday, September 25

Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have visited former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

Obi, who disclosed this on his Twitter account, on Sunday, September 25, said he and his running mate had insightful conversations with IBB on the state of affairs of the country.

Peter Obi on Sunday visited former Nigerian Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

Source: Twitter

Obi confirmed the development via a tweet

Obi tweeted:

“Today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna. He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country.”

Obi and his vice also met with Abdulsalami

Obi and Baba-Ahmed also met with Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state.

Source: Twitter

Obi and Baba-Ahmed also met with Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state.

Obi shares photos

The former governor of Anambra state accompanied his post with photos of the meeting with the former Head of States.

Photos, detail emerge as Peter Obi, running mate visit Emir of Kano

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed visited the Emir of Kano HRM Aminu Ado Bayero on Saturday, September 24.

Tweeting about the Saturday visit on his official Twitter handle, Obi said “very useful constructive discussions” were held with the monarch.

He wrote:

"Visiting the Ancient Kingdom of Kano with my running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed. I had the honour of visiting the Emir of Kano HRM Aminu Ado Bayero.

"We had very Useful and constructive discussions, including the fire incident in Kano market and the recent flooding in the north. -PO"

Northern governors allegedly set to back Peter Obi

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, three notable northern governors are said to have indicated serious interest to back the ambition of Peter Obi.

This was made known on Friday, September 23, by Kayode Ajulo, a human rights activist, when he spoke with journalists in Abuja.

Without mentioning the names of the governor, Ajulo said:

“I am aware of three governors from the north who have given indications to support him."

