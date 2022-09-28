Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been commended for his interest in youth development and capacity building

The former governor of Anambra state received the commendation from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II

According to the southwest monarch, youth development must be key to every leader's plan for nation-building

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II, has appreciated the move by Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party's presidential candidate, to rescue Nigeria.

Ooni said that he is in love with the youth development agenda of Peter Obi who has continued to win the hearts of many young Nigerians across the country.

The Ooni of Ife said he appreciates Peter Obi's youth development agenda which tops the list of his presidential campaign promises. Photo: Labour Party, @Urchilla

Source: Twitter

The first-class traditional monarch from the southwest region of the country made the disclosure while he received Obi in his palace in Ile-Ife, Oyo state.

The monarch had also taken the former governor on a tour of the palace during the former governor of Anambra state's visit.

What should be a priority for politicians seeking elective offices

Ooni said that it is important for any society seeking greatness to place youth development as a priority case on his political agenda,

He also prayed to God to grant Peter Obi his heart's desire to become the next president of Nigeria after Muhammadu Buhari.

His words:

“Right from my first day as the Ooni I openly dedicated this revered throne to the youth population and I have been matching the promise up with actions in form of programs and several initiatives geared towards empowering our youths because they are our future.

“I am glad that you recognize that fact and I pray that God Almighty grants your heart desires.”

Source: Legit.ng