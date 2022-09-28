The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived in Jos, the Plateau state capital, for a political rally

The rally would be the first street political rally that the presidential hopeful will be attending on the street since many sympathisers have been holding solidarity rallies for him

The presidential hopeful was seen with his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, in pictures on Wednesday, September 28, which was the official date set out by INEC to commence the campaign for the 2023 presidential election

Jos, Plateau - As the presidential campaign officially begins for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, the Labour Party and its flagbearer, Peter Obi, launch their campaign in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, are seen in stunning photos shared by The Nation on Twitter.

Peter Obi begins campaign in Jos, Plateau state Photo Credit: @TheNationOnline

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi is one of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential race as he appeared to be trending on social media often time.

The former governor of Anambra state has won several online polls, which have predicted his chances in the election.

However, most of the online polls have been criticised for lacking empirical evidence to justify or add credit to the poll.

Source: Legit.ng