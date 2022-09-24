A notable Nigerian human rights activist, Kayode Ajulo, has advised Peter Obi to build connections in the north ahead of the 2023 elections

Ajulo in an interview on Friday, September 23, called on the former Anambra governor to go beyond the south in his campaigns

The activist disclosed that he knows of three Nigerian governors of northern extraction who are set to back Obi

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, three notable northern governors are said to have indicated serious interest to back the ambition of Peter Obi.

This was made known on Friday, September 23, by Kayode Ajulo, a human rights activist, when he spoke with journalists in Abuja, The Cable reports.

Peter Obi was advised to connect with the north

Without mentioning the names of the governor, Ajulo said:

“I am aware of three governors from the north who have given indications to support him."

However, the activist advised Obi to take his consultations beyond the south and use his campaign to forge strong connections across Nigeria, including the northern region.

He predicted that if the former Anambra governor does more than what his supporters are doing via social media, the narrative can be changed for good.

His words:

“I will still say Peter Obi is not ready to be president, because he is not ready to cross River Niger and even River Owena.

“Selling himself to the people of northern extraction may change the narrative."

