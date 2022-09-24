Bola Tinubu's health status continues to face scrutiny from the opposition ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The APC presidential candidate has been subjected to intense scrutiny concerning his medical history in recent times

An opposition chieftain, Pat Utomi has dared Tinubu to make his medical records public to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, Professor Pat Utomi, has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, made a mistake by fielding an ailing person to be the flag bearer of the party come 2023 presidential election.

He said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should have been the best candidate for the ruling party instead of former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu's health debate continues to overshadow the APC presidential candidate's campaigns. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The respected economic expert made the comments while speaking on a political programme on Channels Television.

According to Utomi, Osinbajo is young, healthier, intelligent and vibrant unlike APC presidential candidate.

He also dared Tinubu to go for a medical checkup and make the result public, claiming the APC presidential candidate is unfit.

He said:

“Our country has suffered from having ailing leaders. The vice president would have been a befitting person. You can see Tinubu is ailing. American presidents go through medicals that are made public, let him go through medicals with Nigerian doctors to be made public.”

Professor Utomi said he wasn’t surprised that Afenifere announced its support for LP's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, noting that the association was built on moral principles, equity, fairness and inclusiveness.

He stated that Afenifere has moral authority and has alliance with other regional groups and has all it takes to make Obi/Datti win the forthcoming election.

Speaking on Obi's chances, the Delta-born professor said:

“People have had enough of the politics that does not work for them. Politics that does not favour them. They are tired of these politicians. They are fed up of the old political order. The young people are revolting against the order that does not work for them.

“Life is increasingly meaningless to them and that’s why they will vote for Peter Obi. Nigerians want something different. They want a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“The structures of these (APC, PDP and others) is stealing people’s money and using it to fund thugs.

“Labour Party is people oriented. These ongoing rallies are people sponsored/oriented. Labour Party did not contribute shishi to it.

“This tells you that Nigerians are tired of the old order.”

Tinubu, Shettima best bet for women, says Oluremi Tinubu

On her part, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the APC presidential candidate, has said the ticket with Senator Kashim Shettima offers the best hope of representation and empowerment for women.

The Nation newspaper reports that she made the comment on Monday, September 26 in Abuja at a grassroots women’s election dialogue by the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

7 people killed as gunmen attack top southeast lawmaker's convoy

Recall that seven people died in an attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the lawmaker representing Anambra south senatorial district recently.

Ubah's convoy was attacked by some gunmen on Sunday, September 11, in Enugwu Ukwu area of the southeast state.

According to sources, the lawmaker escaped with some injuries during the attack which occurred at about 8.15 pm.

Source: Legit.ng