Seven people have reportedly died in an attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the lawmaker representing Anambra south senatorial district

Ubah's convoy was said to have been attacked by some gunmen on Sunday, September 11, in Enugwu Ukwu

According to sources, the lawmaker may have escaped with some injuries during the attack which occurred at about 8.15 pm

Gunmen operating in Anambra state have attacked the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah leaving seven people dead.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the convoy of the lawmaker who represents Anambra south senatorial district at Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka local government area.

It was gathered that the convoy Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) was ambushed by the gunmen who opened fire on his convoy.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was said to have escaped as gunmen launched an attack on his convoy, killing seven of his aides. Photo: Ifeanyi Ubah

Source: UGC

The Nation reports that three aides of the lawmaker and his three security operatives were killed during the ambush.

An eyewitness to the incident said that the Ubah managed to escape although he might have been hurt from the attack by the gunmen.

The source said:

“Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy came under attack in Enugwu Ukwu this night with some aides and police escorts killed

“I was driving up to that spot from the link road to the express when some people in a shop shouted at me and asked me to turn back and take the Omile Road which I did.”

Another eyewitness, who spoke on the incident said the attack by the gunmen sounded like the area was a war zone.

His words:

"As I was driving, I heard sounds of guns like a war zone from afar along the old Onitsha -Awka road and immediately, I reversed and had to follow the expressway.

“The shooting was not small, it was later when I got to Awka around 8.15 pm that I heard that a politician was attacked and some people killed.”

Police react to the attack on Ubah's convoy

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the Anambra state's police command, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident.

He said that there was heavy shooting by gunmen in the Enugwu Ukwu area of Anambra state.

Noting that some injuries were recorded, Tochukwu added that information surrounding the incident was still sketchy even as the state's commissioner of police, Echeng Echeng, led security operatives to the area.

Source: Legit.ng