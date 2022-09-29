Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), believes that visiting some former Nigerian leaders is a waste of time

According to Sowore, some of the former leaders have no political value after they destroyed Nigeria

The AAC's flagbearer, therefore, stated that something is wrong with some of his colleagues who visit such persons

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Omoyele Sowore has slammed presidential candidates who visit former presidents and heads of state for consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

During an interview witArise Tv on Thursday, September 29, Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), said something is wrong with flagbearers who visit some former leaders.

Sowore said visiting some former Nigerian leaders is a waste of time for him

Source: Original

2023: Former leaders destroyed Nigeria

His reason was that such persons are responsible for Nigeria's current deplorable state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The southwest politician opined that a lot of the former leaders have no political value and that going to them will be a waste of his time.

In the interview monitored by The Cable, he said:

“I don’t know how to genuflect on the altars of falling gods. When you wake up in Nigeria and you look at your environment — the roads, hospitals and schools — and the only thing you can do is to head to Minna or Abeokuta or wherever these so-called ‘owners of Nigeria’, then something is wrong with you.

“I cannot fathom why a presidential candidate or politician will visit those who destroyed this country when you are claiming that you want to restore the country and that has been my position.

“I do not want to waste my time pleading with them because so many of them do not even have political value to the country. They just erect a shrine somewhere and people will come and worship them.

“For Nigerians to actually own their country, we have to travel in a different direction.”

2023: Peter Obi, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed meet with Babangida, Abdulsalami

Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, visited a former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

Obi, who disclosed this on his Twitter account, on Sunday, September 25, said he and his running mate had insightful conversations with IBB on the state of affairs of the country.

Obi confirmed the development via a tweet:

“Today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna. He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country.”

Source: Legit.ng