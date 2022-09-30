The build-up to the 2023 general election has been laced with a lot of drama across different political parties.

Controversial issues of aspirants challenging the outcome of primary elections, delegate inducement, verbal attacks, and a host of others have been the trend so far.

Peter Obi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1984 with second-class honours (lower division). Photo: Peter Obi

However, one of the most common scandals in the build-up to the 2023 general elections is the issue of academic certificates.

Most recently, some aspirants and candidates could not find their certificates with excuses that they got perish or it was nowhere to be found.

Some of the big names that have been involved in this scandal include the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Abdulmalik Ado Ibrahim, Action Democratic Party (ADP), presidential flag bearer, Sani Yabagi and a host of others.

Peter Obi’s BSc, NYSC certificate surfaces

Meanwhile, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi became the first presidential candidate to make his first degree, and the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) certificate public.

His degree certificate as sighted by Legit.ng on social media was released by Oseloka Obaze a former diplomat and a chieftain of the Labour Party.

His caption accompanied by the certificate reads:

“For those who want to verify @PeterObi University degree. Let the other candidates do the same.”

The content of the certificate shows that the former Anambra state governor graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1984 with second-class honors (lower division) in Philosophy, and his name is clearly written as "Gregory Peter Ouwubuasi Obi"

