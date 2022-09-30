Nigerians' main opposition party, the PDP has been given a piece of serious advice from a concerned politician

This is as the former governor of Imo state told the PDP to work very hard in other to win the whole southeast states in the forthcoming 2023 election

Emeka Ihedioha maintained that Peter Obi's popularity is overriding the existence of other candidates in the region hence the PDP need to put extra efforts into their campaign

Former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs to work hard considering the popularity gained by Labour Party (LP) in the South-East, Daily Trust reported.

Many have ascribed the party’s popularity to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Emeka Ihedioha tells PDP and Atiku Abubakar to work very hard as Peter Obi is gaining more popularity in the southeast states. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former lawmaker, who stated this when he appeared on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, however, said his party would win in the forthcoming general elections.

He said:

“For the PDP, South East has been the party’s dominated area and now we have Labour Party. That is why I am saying my party has to work very hard, and that is what we are about to do.”

The former lawmaker acknowledged that the Obi is having a growing support from the region.

Ihedioha added that:

“Like I said, Peter Obi is the man I respect and having good relationship with. I know he has a growing support base.

“We are going to the general elections that’s scheduled for February 2023 and we need time to penetrate.”

Japa: “Buhari has ruined Nigeria but my children will not leave”, Atiku says

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said despite the hardship under the All Progressives Congress administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, his children will not leave for other countries.

Atiku made this assertion at a meeting held with the stakeholders of the southeast PDP in Enugu on Tuesday, September 27.

Meanwhile, Atiku has assured that he would prioritise human capital development and quality education to enable young people to compete in the modern economy.

2023 presidency: PDP lost the moment it gave its ticket to another northerner

Meanwhile, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, a youth and women development advocate, says the decision of Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies to pull out of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign is properly justified because the south feels shortchanged in the opposition PDP.

The camp of Governor Wike recently withdrew from the Atiku campaign, insisting the decision will not be rescinded until the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns.

Since Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate is from the north, Governor Wike and his allies said Ayu, who is also a northerner, must resign for a southerner to take over.

Source: Legit.ng