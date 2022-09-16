Flagbearer of the New Nigeria Political Party has sent a strong message to Nigerians regarding the main contenders of the 2023 polls

In the buildup of next year's general election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, charged Nigerians not to vote for APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi

The two time governor of Kano state, maintained that the trio has nothing good to offer Nigerians come 2023

The New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) presidential candidate for next year's election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to reject the trio of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour party in 2023.

According to Kwankwaso, "the APC, PDP, and Labour Party flagbearers should be rejected because they have nothing to offer the country in the new dispensation."

Kwankwaso urges Nigerians to reject Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi because they have nothing to offer in 2023.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi has nothing to offer Nigerians, Kwankwaso claims

Speaking with newsmen in Minna on Thursday, September 15, Kwankwaso said the candidates cannot show what they have done for the country that qualifies them to be elected president of the country, This Day reported.

He urged them to present it to the world, what they have done for the country so far.

Kwankwaso attacks APC

The former governor of Kano state accused both the APC and PDP governments in the last 23 years of grounding the country economically, adding:

“Infrastructural decay across the country is second to none in the long history of Nigeria.”

Kwankwaso call on Nigerians ahead of 2023 election

The NNPP presidential candidate, therefore, asked Nigerians to vote in a president that has the capacity not those who feel it is their turn or the one that wants to sell national assets.

