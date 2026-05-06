Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith has stirred massive conversations on social media after showing off her newly acquired car just weeks after her messy split from her partner, Tumininu

The reality TV personality took to social media to flaunt the luxury vehicle while describing herself as Texas-coded

Her post triggered mixed reactions online, with some fans mocking her ex-partner while others questioned her motives

Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith has stirred fresh buzz online after unveiling her latest luxury purchase.

Her flashy announcement came weeks after her short‑lived marriage to US singer Tumininu collapsed.

BBNaija’s Angel Smith displays luxury car shortly after public breakup drama with Tumininu sparks online reactions. Photo: theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that, less than two weeks after their wedding, cracks began to show, with Tumininu accusing Angel of infidelity and claiming she had slept with a woman she met on Hinge.

The singer expressed frustration, saying she had spent heavily on Angel since her arrival in America, including over $100,000 in support and $50,000 on her birthday.

The drama escalated when Tumininu alleged that Angel’s family pushed for the marriage to secure papers, and she later demanded annulment alongside repayment of $40,000 and $8,000 for emotional damage.

Screenshots and voice notes shared online appeared to show Angel admitting to cheating and even requesting to return to Nigeria.

The reality TV personality took to Snapchat to flaunt a sleek Mustang Convertible, a move that quickly grabbed attention considering the stormy headlines surrounding her private life in recent weeks.

Angel proudly described herself as being fully “Texas‑coded” as she flaunted the new ride.

“I bought a Mustang Convertible. So Texas.”

Angel’s new car has now sparked mixed reactions, with many mocking Tumininu and suggesting the achievement would sting, while others believe the reality star is simply trying to manage her image after the messy fallout.

See Angel Smith's Snapchat post below:

Angel Smith’s new car post triggers reactions amid lingering tension from her split with singer Tumininu. Photo: theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Angel Smith's new car purchase

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@omoye_nee_imose said:

"She don start again oooo before the owner go start dragging again.. so people can't win without posting 🤦🏽‍♂️"

@its.promethean_ commented:

"And this is suppose to be a necessity or what? Validation and to pepper her ex-wife..This girl isn't Smart, zero Street OT!"

@chinenye_emmaculate wrote:

"This angel worst pass angel Lucifer 😂😂😂"

@rejoice.johnson.12 reacted:

"The husband abi the wife no go sleep well this night😂 too much pepper and salt"

@royalviewcotton said:

"Anything for social media validation 😂. Remember, no one is in competition with you o"

@callme_ade_nike commented:

"Atleast tumi don wash her hand commot 😂😂😂"

@safiyah_the_builder wrote:

"Emotional damage but make it luxury😂😂"

Angel Smith's father pledges support amid drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the father of Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith, Baron Meyagy, publicly showed support for his daughter following the collapse of her marriage to Tumininu.

His reaction came shortly after a video reportedly showing Angel being arrested in the United States surfaced online.

The reality star's father pledged his unwavering support regardless of the circumstances surrounding her troubled relationship.

Source: Legit.ng