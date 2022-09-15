It seems that Nigerians want Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to emerge victorious in 2023

In a poll conducted by independent and non-governmental bodies, Obi led other parties' flagbearers

The result of the poll announced by ANAP Foundation, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party came fourth

A poll by NOI Polls commissioned by ANAP Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has revealed the presidential candidate Nigerians will vote for in 2023.

In a report by Premium Times, it was gathered from the result of the poll, that most Nigerians want Peter Obi, the standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), to become the next president.

The poll shows that Nigerians want Peter Obi as president

Whereas the election was majorly about Obi, Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress), Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigerian Peoples Party) came fourth in the poll.

Announcing the result, ANAP Foundation said:

“The results showed a significant lead for Mr Peter Obi with 21% of voters proposing to vote for him if the presidential election were to be conducted today; and 13% each proposing to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who are both tied in second place. Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him."

2023: Atiku, Obi shiver as Tinubu gets major endorsement from prominent Nigerian cleric

Meanwhile, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria (YPN) Pastor John Desmond, had called on Nigerians to support the aspiration of Tinubu.

Desmond made the call in Umuahia, Abia state, during a sensitization tour of young professionals who were members of the APC across the South East.

Tinubu will effect change in Nigeria in 2023, says Pastor John Desmond Desmond said Tinubu has the courage, vision and capacity to transform Nigeria.

According to him:

”Tinubu is one rare personality with selfless features, strides and achievements. He is a politician, businessman and leader of thought that has earned a place in history as one of the most spectacular political gem who has effected monumental democratic change in the country’s political evolution.

“Jagaban understood the relevance of youths in the demographic segmentation of Nigeria. He foresaw the emergence of this sector of our demography and quickly exploited this."

