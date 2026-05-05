NDC Kano State Chairman Usaini Isa Mai Riga rejected alleged moves to hand party control to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso after his defection alongside Peter Obi

Mai Riga said two integration meetings collapsed over leadership disputes and vowed to resist any attempt to hijack the party structure

Kwankwasiyya spokesperson Mansur Kurugu dismissed the tension, insisting no takeover was planned and that the state congress would proceed in due course

FCT, Abuja - A fresh political crisis has emerged within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State following resistance from the party’s leadership to alleged attempts to restructure its hierarchy after the defection of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi.

The state chairman, Usaini Isa Mai Riga, has openly rejected moves he claims are aimed at handing control of the party structure to Kwankwaso, who recently joined the NDC alongside Obi.

Obi, Kwankwaso Defection To NDC Hits Rock as Party Leadership Refuses To Hand Over

Source: Twitter

NDC leadership rejects takeover claims

Speaking during an interview on Premier Radio in Kano, Mai Riga disclosed that efforts to integrate Kwankwaso into the party had stalled after two meetings failed over disagreements on leadership arrangements, Daily Trust reported.

He alleged that the former governor sought full control of the party’s structure in the state.

“He wants us to hand over the entire party to him, despite the sacrifices we made when the party had little or no presence,” Mai Riga said.

NDC chairman vows to resist pressure

The NDC chairman insisted that the current executives would not relinquish their positions, stressing that any attempt to impose new leadership would be challenged.

“This will not happen. We will pursue all lawful avenues to ensure that the party structure is not hijacked,” he added.

Congress suspension fuels controversy

Mai Riga further claimed that the party’s national leadership intervened by halting the planned state congress in Kano, allegedly to pave the way for changes in the leadership structure.

“We were instructed not to hold the congress because of plans to hand over the structure. That is why I am not at the venue today. We will not allow the rights of our members to be trampled upon,” he said.

Kwankwaso yet to engage state executives

Despite his recent defection, Kwankwaso is yet to formally meet with the state executive committee, according to Mai Riga, who noted that discussions have instead been delegated to former Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam.

Kwankwaso is, however, expected to consult with political allies in Kano as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather pace.

Kwankwasiyya camp dismisses tensions

Responding to the allegations, Mansur Kurugu, spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, downplayed the situation, insisting there was no attempt to take over the party, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“There is no any issue worth talking about here, the national leadership of the party is the one who halted the congress and it will soon take place, nobody is taking over anything from anyone.

“Of course you don’t expect somebody like Kwankwaso to join any party and you say he wont have a say in it in his state. But the Chairman should calm down, state congress will be held and everyone will get what he deserves.”

Uncertainty trails opposition realignment

The unfolding disagreement highlights growing tensions within the NDC as it absorbs new high-profile entrants ahead of the 2027 elections.

Observers say how the party manages internal power dynamics in key states like Kano could shape its cohesion and electoral prospects in the coming political cycle.

Kano deputy gov defects to NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been thrown into uncertainty following the resignation of its former Kano state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who has formally exited the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Gwarzo confirmed his departure in a letter dated Friday, May 1, 2026, addressed to the party chairman in Gwarzo local government area of Kano state, stating that his resignation took immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng