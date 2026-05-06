A Nigerian lady shed bitter tears on social media after a thief broke into her house while she was away for the Easter break

In a video, she showed the empty condition of her house and said the thief had even cooked jollof rice

According to her, the thief’s main intention was to “render her useless” by emptying her home of its possessions

A Nigerian lady became teary after discovering that her house had been emptied during her absence over the Easter period.

The incident left her in tears as she recorded the aftermath and shared it online for others to see.

Lady in tears after getting robbed by a thief. Photo credit: @MsMerit/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears after getting robbed

The lady, who posted under the TikTok handle @MsMerit, explained that she had returned from the holiday break only to find her house emptied of most belongings.

She noted that the intruder had not only taken items but had also prepared a meal while inside, implying the person had spent long time in the house.

In her video, she lamented how the individual appeared intent on leaving her with nothing.

The thief cleared out her wardrobe and shoe storage, removed her clothes, and also took food supplies that would have sustained her for at least a month.

Curtains were also taken down, and personal items such as inner wears and footwear were not spared.

She expressed disbelief at the audacity of the theft, stating that the motive seemed to be to destroy her completely.

The loss of basic household items, clothing and food left her feeling pained and overwhelmed.

She noted how the act went beyond material loss, as it disrupted her sense of security and stability.

Lady shares how a thief robbed her and cooked rice at her house. Photo credit: @MsMerit/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The footage she shared showed a house that had been left stripped, with storage areas emptied and personal belongings missing.

She emphasised the emotional impact of returning to a space that no longer felt like her own, describing the situation as both shocking and heartbreaking.

In her words:

"POV: You went home for Easter break and came back to empty house. The thief even cooked rice. This Person intentions was to render me Useless cause how do you Empty someone house like this, Emptied my shoe and bag rack, Emptied my wardrobe, stole my suitcase, Emptied food stuff that could last me one month if not more than, removed my curtains, like this person stole down to bra and bathroom slippers."

Reactions as lady cries out over theft

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@just__suzert said:

"Omo if dna works in this country nah it would’ve been a easy case cause see how the person ate and left the spoon behind. So sorry love."

@nonny_cindy said:

"This was me 2024 December I was heart broken and I bought new Christmas wigs and bags. I can feel you hurt dear so sorry."

@vickingsexclusive wrote:

"When this happened to me it was so overwhelming mine was in march, so sorry dear God will provide you."

@Ubeath_rentals said:

"In other developed countries, with the spoon as an evidence that he/she used to eat, they could be traced."

@Michael commented:

"Same thing happened to me everything in my room got stolen from my bed down to my spoons they left nothing."

@ite_mummy added:

"Na person way know you do am!! So sorry dear, God will make a better way for you & you will be bigger and better than them amen."

See the post below:

Businesswoman laments over theft

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how thieves broke into her mum’s shop and stole 49 gallons of palm oil and groundnut oil.

In an unexpected twist, the thief’s bag was discovered near the scene, alongside 8 gallons of the palm oil.

Source: Legit.ng