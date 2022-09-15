A prominent pastor has urged Nigerians to vote for the ruling APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria (YPN) Pastor John Desmond has called on Nigerians to support the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Desmond made the call in Umuahia, Abia state during a senstisation tour of young professionals who are members of the APC across the South East, The Nation reported.

Desmond said Tinubu has the courage, vision and capacity to transform Nigeria.

According to him:

”Tinubu is one rare personality with selfless features, strides and achievements. He is a politician, businessman and leader of thought that has earned a place in history as one of the most spectacular political gem who has effected monumental democratic change in the country’s political evolution.

“Jagaban understood the relevance of youths in the demographic segmentation of Nigeria. He foresaw the emergence of this sector of our demography and quickly exploited this.

“The consequence of that stride is the emergence of young political heavyweights, such as Raji Fashola, Yemi Osinbajo, Akinwumu Ambode, Banire, Obanikoro, Alake, Fayemi, Edun, Aregbesola, Akabueze, Igbokwe, Fowler, etc.

“Therefore, my SouthEast brothers, if you must vote, I urge you to look at the future and drop emotions and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC during the general elections.”

Dele Alake, director of strategic communication in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flagbearer, made his money from buying stocks in blue chip companies.

Alake, who made this assertion during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, on Sunday, September 11, noted that Tinubu has been trading in stocks over the years to build his wealth.

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, the source of Tinubu’s wealth has again come under scrutiny.

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has revealed the real owner of Television Continental (TVC).

In a Twitter Space organised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign organisation on Sunday, September 11, Keyamo who doubles as the spokesman for the body said the former Lagos governor owns the media outfit.

As revealed by Keyamo, Tinubu started the media company ever before Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got the license to open a private station in Adamawa.

