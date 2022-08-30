The duo of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidates of Labour Party and NNPP have been told to return to the PDP

A former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi made this call on Tuesday, August 30 during a live telecast

Makarfi stated that the PDP remains the best party that can go toe-to-toe with the ruling party at the 2023 general election

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has urged the duo of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to return back to the party just Ibrahim Shekarau, the former Kano state governor.

Makarfi stated this on Tuesday, August 30 during the live telecast of Channels Television’s breakfast show “Sunrise Daily”.

Ahmed Makarfi, who has been a former chairman of the PDP says Peter Obi's supporters comprise frustrated Nigerian youths. Photo: Guardian

How Obi, Kwankwaso, Shekarau left PDP

Recall that Obi who is now the standard bearer of the Labour Party was formerly a member of the PDP before defecting due to the inter-party crisis at the time.

Similarly, the standard bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso was also a member of the PDP but left along the line in the build-up to the party’s presidential primaries.

Most recently, former Kano state governor, Ibrahim Shekarau returned back to the PDP, a party he left for the NNPP. However, a fallout between him and Kwankwaso, the standard bearer of the party spurred his return back to the PDP.

While speaking on the program, Makarfi reiterated that the PDP remains the real deal in salvaging the challenges of Nigeria.

When asked if Obi was a threat to PDP’s chances at the presidential polls, Makarfi described the rave about Obi as that which is emanating from frustrated youths who are using the Labour Party candidate as a symbol.

He said:

“What is happening now in my opinion is not so much about Peter Obi but the frustration of the youths and they are using him as a symbol.

“Let’s agree that was the case, any decision based on anger will not produce anything positive. We accept the frustration but the only rational way forward is to go the way of PDP.”

