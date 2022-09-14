Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, now has in his possession one of the best strategies to win the 2023 poll

The method, given to him by Femi Falana (SAN) on Monday, September 12, is for him to consult labour and trade unions, including women and youth groups

Falana admonished Obi to stop visiting those who destroyed Nigeria if he wants to emerge victorious in the presidential election

Abuja - The Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been told whom to consult and visit to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

At the LP national retreat on Monday, September 12, in Abuja, a renowned Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, stated that Obi cannot get power by visiting those who destroyed Nigeria, The Cable reports.

Falana advised Obi to stop visiting Nigerians who destroyed Nigeria

Source: Original

During the retreat also monitored by Punch, Falana advised the former Anambra governor to go to labour and trade unions, youth and women organisations which, in his opinion, have the largest structures across the country.

He noted that with the scope of things changing in Nigeria, power now resides on the street.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to hand over the mantle of leadership and go home, while those eyeing his seat are also tired.

His words:

“From today, your candidate must go to the offices of all the trade unions in Nigeria. The offices of women organisations, youth organisations, because the people you are competing with have acquired, albeit illegally, unbelievable sums of money.

“The president of NLC and TUC have made a point that you have the largest structures in Nigeria. Please go out from today to revitalise those structures so that these guys can know that it can never be business as usual again. Time is on our side. Oh, yes. Nigerians have lost faith in them.”

“They are now running from pillar to post. When they say you have no structure, tell them; the people are the structures of power. The people are the centres of power. Power is lying on the street in Nigeria once again.

“The man in Aso Rock says ‘I am tired I want to go home’. Those who want to take over power from him are also tired. Therefore, power is lying on the streets of Nigeria, are you ready to pick it?”

Source: Legit.ng