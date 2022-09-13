His Highness Anabs Sara- Igbe has faulted the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike for not attending the burial of elder statesman, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas

According to the influential south-south leader, Wike has again shown his hatred for the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality and Ijaw nation

Sara- Igbe also noted that this move was what led to the rift between the former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Wike over the weekend

Influential South-South leader, His Highness Anabs Sara- Igbe, on Monday night, September 12, slammed Governor Nyesom Wike of River state, accusing him of hatred for the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality and Ijaw nation.

Sara-Igbe, in a statement sent to Vanguard, said the governor’s claim of spending N50 million on the health of elder statesman, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, whose burial, he shunned, last weekend, was “political, insincere, incongruous and diversionary.”

High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe says Wike is not sincere with the good people of Rivers state. Photo credit: Rivers State Government

Source: Facebook

PANDEF chieftain Sara-Igbe says Wike is not sincere with the people of Rivers state

The Niger Delta leader also alleged the governor directed his appointees of Kalabari extension not to attend the burial ceremonies and that he contributed nothing, the reason for which former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi tongue-lashed the governor, who attacked his predecessor, over the weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“It is appalling and most regrettable that the Rivers State Governor, Wike, rather than exhibiting a high level of maturity, responsibility, responsiveness and provide good leadership, anchored on equity fairness and justice, has politically and economically emasculated and enslaved the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality and Ijaw nation by extension since assuming of office as governor.

“It is disheartening that the Rivers State Government under Governor Wike refused to make any contribution for the burial of the founding Leader of the democratic dispensation of Rivers state, who made an invaluable contribution to growth and development of Rivers state, Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.”

PDP crisis: Wike hits Ayu hard again as powerful southwest gov blasts Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike declared on Saturday, September 11, that the recent vote of confidence passed in the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) amounts to nothing.

Wike maintained that the action of the PDP NEC would not save Ayu in any way.

He told the immediate past chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and others said to have been jubilating over the move to save Ayu that they should not forget so soon what became of similar efforts in the past.

Atiku-Wike rift: List of PDP states allegedly given to Tinubu in fresh deal

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP had quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

Source: Legit.ng