Some PDP governors have allegedly made a deal to work for the APC'S presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2023

The governors are said to be among those working for Governor Nyesom Wike who is at odds with Atiku Abubakar

They are Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

There are:

Governor Wike (Rivers) Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue) Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Governor Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia) Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)

The source claimed that in exchange for their secret support, the governors were alleged to have demanded that their political godsons be allowed to win Senate and House of Representatives seats.

He said:

“Wike was said to have demanded that the APC candidate ensures if he wins the presidential election, which comes first, he will ensure he does not influence the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly polls in Rivers, Benue, Oyo, and Abia states so that candidates in his camp and those of the other governors could maintain control of the states.

“He also wanted assurances that their men should be allowed to win Senate and House of Representatives seats, including the governors contesting senatorial elections. There was no headway on this demand either, since the presidential and National Assembly elections would take place the same day.”

Another source who confirmed this and spoke further on it noted that it will be inconsequential if Wike eventually reconciles with Atike as he has agreed in London to work for Tinubu.

The source said:

“The agreement between Wike and Tinubu is real. Wike is not defecting to APC because Rivers APC wouldn’t even welcome him. At the meeting where he tabled his conditions to support Asiwaju, it was agreed that he will work for oga. And he has commenced. You could see it from his actions and utterances. Whether he reconciles with Atiku or not, Wike is working for Tinubu.

"Their latest trip is to formalise the terms of the working arrangement. Rivers votes are very important to Tinubu and the APC is exploiting the vacuum created by PDP crisis.”

