The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the vote of confidence passed by the National Executive Council of the PDP to stop the national chairman from being sacked

Wike in his reaction disclosed that such a move would not save Iyorchia Ayu, noting it amounts to nothing

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Charles Aniagwu has maintained that the PDP would run into a serious crisis if Ayu resigns

Governor Nyesom Wike declared on Saturday, September 11, that the recent vote of confidence passed in the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) amounts to nothing.

Wike maintained that the action of the PDP NEC would not save Ayu in any way, The Nation reported.

Wike says the vote of confidence won't save Ayu from being sacked. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Wike reminds Secondus of his past

He told the immediate past chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and others said to have been jubilating over the move to save Ayu that they should not forget so soon what became of similar efforts in the past.

Wike, who has been insisting on the ouster of the PDP chairman, spoke on a day the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation came short of confirming that Ayu would not yield to the demand for him to resign as a condition for reconciliation in the party.

Atiku's camp reacts

The spokesman of the organisation, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed the PDP would be thrown into a constitutional crisis if Ayu were to leave now.

Makinde reacts, slams Atiku

Also speaking on the PDP crisis, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde said he did not see how the party could restructure Nigeria when it could not restructure itself.

Receiving defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the PDP in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said the vote of confidence passed in Ayu would not stop him (governor) and others from insisting that the prevailing structural imbalance in the party must be addressed.

He mocked Secondus, his strong ally before they parted ways, for reportedly jubilating over the NEC’s decision on Ayu, and reminded him that a similar vote of confidence did not save him (Secondus) from being removed as PDP chairman.

Wike said:

“I was listening and watching; they said there is one man they call Secondus. They said he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person vote of confidence.

“He forgets history. Ask him: the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida moved a vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu. They gave you (Secondus) a vote of confidence, what happened? You left office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many as 20 votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business is to make sure the right thing is done, and the right thing must be done whether today or tomorrow.”

Wike said despite the present challenge, he has not abandoned governance in the state.

Wike said a new strategy would be adopted for the coming political season to replace “political big men” with people at the grassroots.

Sacking Ayu will plunge PDP into deeper crisis —Atiku

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation stopped short of confirming yesterday that Iyorchia Ayu would not yield to the demand of Governor Wike to step down as PDP national chairman as a condition for reconciliation in the party.

Spokesman of the organisation, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the PDP would be thrown into a constitutional crisis if Ayu were to leave now.

Aniagwu, speaking on Arise Television, said the current crisis in the PDP would be a child’s play if Ayu resigned ahead of the 2023 election.

