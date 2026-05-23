Nigerian singer Paul Okoye took a moment to advise givers on how far they extend themselves to others

This came after BBNaija star Phyna opened up on how she spent her prize money from the TV show

Paul Okoye’s words struck a nerve with many, as they disagreed with him across social media

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has weighed in on the ongoing conversation about generosity, following reality star Phyna’s emotional outburst about family demands.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, trended online after a livestream.

Singer Paul Okoye sparks debate with opinion on giving. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Earlier, Phyna was seen during her TikTok live as she ranted about her family. She claimed that all her family wants is what they can benefit from her, even after her sister’s demise..

In a new video, she broke down uncontrollably as she shared how she spent her Big Brother Naija prize money.

According to her, no one advised her to invest after winning the money, as they were only interested in what they could get from her.

She claimed she did a lot of boreholes for family members and supported them whenever they came to her.

“I thought I was helping my family sort out things. I thought I was normal. No money they call, na so I dey share am like mumu,” she confessed.

According to her, none of the adults around encouraged her to save or invest. Instead, she faced endless requests ranging from boreholes to roofing materials.

She admitted that her money began running low, forcing her to cut down on how much she gave out.

“Somebody will ask for 1 million, I’ll say, ‘Okay, wait, let me give you 500,000,’” she explained.

Paul Okoye shares take on giving

Reacting to her story, Paul Okoye shared a blunt piece of advice on Instagram. He wrote:

“In life, sometimes… learn when to stop. Givers will always lack!! Use your brain…”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Paul Okoye's post

His comment has sparked heated debate online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tamara.debbiee said:

"This is true!!!! The way these same people will switch up on u when u don’t have anymore is crazy. I’m speaking from experience. No let money finish for ur hand no matter what!!!"

yomiiiie said:

"Once socket spoil everybody go commot their charger. Learn how to say no."

official_kaimalight said:

"Chai, and most of them will still be unappreciative of her efforts😔."

amakabenz_

"I’m a chef 👩‍🍳 you guys should patronise me."

lucas_ugoh said:

"If you don’t discern properly you must lack 😂😂 Even in the Bible some seed fell on the wrong place 😂😂😂."

nasmilia94_ said:

"Even the rich are going broke this period...God abeg oo."

nekky_nneka said:

"Paul too stingy sha. 😂😂."

official_ose007 said:

"No stop 🛑 oo.. always remember family is everything and givers never lack."

Paul Okoye challenges fans with hot take on giving. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Mr P locks horns with man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Peter Okoye of Psquare had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The veteran artist shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng