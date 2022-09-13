The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council, Plateau State, Hon. Bitrus Zulfa Rimven, has been impeached.

Hon Rimven was impeached by 14 members of the 18 members of the legislative council of the Local Government Area.

A source from the local government informed Daily Trust that the impeachment processes were conducted by voting during the Tuesday plenary.

The source further said that the impeachment was consequent upon notice of acts of gross misconduct labelled against the erstwhile chairman, which was communicated to him by the Legislative Council a fortnight ago.

