PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has revealed why Governor Okowa was picked as Atiku's running mate

Ayu said Atiku picked the governor of Delta state governor because of his humility and excellent performance in office

Governor Wike of Rivers state was said to be the favourite of many party leaders but Atiku went for Okowa instead.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, says the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, picked the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate because of his humility and excellent performance in office.

Ayu said this on Tuesday, September 13, amid the crisis rocking the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections, Vanguard reported.

PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu spoke on factors that made Atiku Abubakar pick the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

The PDP national chairman reportedly spoke during the Northern Christian Youth Assembly Summit in Abuja.

His words:

“We looked around and we thought we have to give not just a vice president that will assist him (Atiku) but we did our homework to select a man who is highly educated, very humble, and who has done very well as a governor in his home state.

“Okowa is the most qualified running mate. It is on his own personal merit that he was selected by the party as the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar. I think Nigeria will be very lucky to have two such people who are committed to development who are detribalised who believe in uniting this country.”

How Governor Wike lost the PDP vice presidential ticket

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers was reportedly the favourite of many PDP leaders to pick the party's vice presidential ticket. Atiku opted for Okowa, a decision that has thrown the party into crisis.

Meanwhile, amid the crisis, Governor Wike has demanded Ayu's resignation as one of the key conditions to back Atiku.

The Rivers governor argued that it's unfair for both the party's presidential candidate and the national chairman to come from the same region: the north.

However, Ayu insisted he would not resign and got the nod of the party's National Executive Council (NEC) to remain on the job.

2023: Wike's strong ally joins APC

Meanwhile, amid the raging crisis in the PDP, the director general of the Wike solidarity movement, Prince Sudor Nwiyor, on Tuesday, August 23, joined the APC.

Nwiyor announced his resignation from the PDP in Port Harcourt over high-handedness in the party, among other reasons.

He further alleged that those who worked for the party have been abandoned while money is being shared with new members from APC to make them stay in the party.

Source: Legit.ng