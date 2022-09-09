Newspapers Review: Atiku, Wike Finally Agree on Crucial Demand

Among major stories that trended over the week in mainstream Nigerian newspapers is the crucial agreement reached between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

PDP Crisis: After London Deadlock, Atiku, Wike Finally Agree on One Crucial Demand

Sources within the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had revealed that the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reached an agreement with Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 7.

The new date for the duo to meet is a follow-up to their last meeting in London some few days back.

Notorious Bandits Terrorizing Popular Northern State Get Caught on CCTV Camera, Video Emerge

Scores of armed bandits were caught on CCTV footage breaking into a residential building somewhere in Funtua, Katsina State.

The incident transpired on Friday night, September 2 at about 10 pm.

2023: APC in Trouble As Atiku Makes Another Strategic Appointment

Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has increased his rank of allies with the fresh appointment of Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

Mr. Aniagwu was appointed by Attiku as his presidential campaign spokesperson ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

PDP Deputy Chairman Dumps Party, Sends Letter to Ayu, Possible Destination Revealed

Ahead of 2023, Hon. Leye Odunjo has resigned from his position as the deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state.

Odunjo's resignation was announced in a letter sent to the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu through the chairman, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele.

Full List of States Tinubu Must Win to Emerge Nigeria's President in 2023 and His Possible Chances

With about 177 days to the 2023 presidential election, a report by Thisday newspaper has analysed the chances of the top three candidates: Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The report noted that the current standing of the major presidential candidates and their parties, based on public opinion assessment, is still too close to call, even though campaigns are yet to officially begin.

Governorship Candidate Dies in Influential Southwest State

In what will come as a shock to many people in Nigeria and abroad, Prof. David Bamgbose, has been confirmed dead.

His death came six days after he announced himself as the party’s governorship candidate of Peoples Redemption Party.

2023: Ex-President Jonathan Reveals Candidates Nigerian Youths Should Vote For

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerian youths to vote for only those that will promote peace and unity of the country.

The former president urged the youths not to vote for those that would erect ethnoreligious walls across the country and further impede the progress of Nigeria.

