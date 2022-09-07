The Rivers state governor is really unhappy with the leadership of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP

In fact, the meeting held at the Asokoro residence of PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar with other presidential aspirants, was sent a message that Nyesom Wike is not ready to let go of his anger

On Wednesday, September 6, Wike did not attend the meeting and others who attended promised to work with Atiku to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state was conspicuously absent on Wednesday when the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met the 2023 presidential aspirants of the party at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Aside from Wike, also absent are former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim as well as Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, Channels TV reported.

Governor Nyesom Wike is unbothered as Atiku meets with PDP presidential aspirants in Abuja. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Aspirants who attended the meeting

However, in attendance at the meeting include Dele Momodu, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Tari Oliver, and Charles Ugwu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Atiku commended them for accepting the outcome of the convention that produced him as the PDP flag bearer, and for not raising the dust.

The plan for 2023, Atiku speaks

He promised to work with all of them ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that they have various roles to play in his victory at the polls.

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

Atiku-Wike rift: List of PDP states allegedly given to Tinubu in fresh deal

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP had quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

The source claimed that in exchange for their secret support, the governors were alleged to have demanded that their political godsons be allowed to win Senate and House of Representatives seats.

Source: Legit.ng