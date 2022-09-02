Amid the crisis in the PDP, the opposition party's deputy chairman in Ogun state, Leye Odunjo, has announced his exit

Odunjo in a letter sent to the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, explained the reason why he dumped the party

There are speculations that Odunjo may be heading to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Ahead of 2023, Hon. Leye Odunjo has resigned from his position as the deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state.

Odunjo's resignation was announced in a letter sent to the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu through the chairman, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, The Nation reported.

Leye Odunjo, PDP deputy chairman in Ogun state, has sent his resignation letter to Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu

Legit.ng gathers that the former member of the Ogun state House of Assembly also in the letter announced his resignation from the opposition party.

“I humbly write to inform your excellency of my decision to resign as the state Deputy Chairman of Ogun State and as a member of the party," the letter reads partly.

Why I left PDP - Odunjo

Odunjo said his resignation from the position and withdrawal of his membership of the party was a personal decision.

“My decision to resign my position and also leave the party is ‘personal and divine’," he said.

The former PDP chieftain thanked Ogundele and other members of the party in the State for their love, support and cooperation, noting that he would miss them all.

It was gathered that Odunjo may be heading to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following his exit from the PDP.

