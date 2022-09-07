The presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has been fortified yet again

Atiku on Tuesday, September 6 made a crucial appointment to help strengthen his campaign strategies

Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the commissioner for information in Delta state was named the thired spokesperson of the Atiku presidential campaign

Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has increased his rank of allies with the fresh appointment of Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

Punch newspaper reported Mr. Aniagwu was appointed by Attiku as his presidential campaign spokesperson ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Atiku's latest appointment means he now has three spokesperson in his presidential campaign council for the 2023 elections. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Aniagwu joins Dino, Bwala as Atiku's presidential campaign spokesperson

As gathered by Legit.ng, Mr. Aniagwu becomes the third spokesperson for the PDP flag bearer after Senator Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala.

According to a statement issued and signed on Tuesday by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, the new appointee commences work with immediate effect.

Ibe in the statement said the function of the new appointee will be to sensitise electorates on the campaign modules and activities of the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Mr. Aniagwu is a seasoned broadcaster whose experience in the media spans over 20 years and he is currently the Delta state commissioner for information.

