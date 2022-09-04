Goodluck Jonathan, former Nigerian president, has an important piece of advice for Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 elections

The former leader urged the youths to elect only those that will promote peace and unity of Nigeria

Jonathan who spoke at a gathering in Imo said politicians who will cause ethnic crises do not deserve to be voted

Owerri, Imo state - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerian youths to vote for only those that will promote peace and unity of the country.

The former president urged the youths not to vote for those that would erect ethnoreligious walls across the country and further impede the progress of Nigeria.

Former President Jonathan advised Nigerian youths to vote for only those that will promote Nigeria's peace and unity. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: UGC

According to New Telegraph, Jonathan gave the advice on Saturday, September 3, in Owerri, the Imo state capital at the lecture organized by the Imo Correspondent Chapel in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who clocked 80 years.

Take back your country: Jonathan tells youths

Speaking further, the ex-president called on young Nigerians to take back their country and be intentional in their actions and voting in the 2023 elections.

“Luckily, we are in an election cycle. So, my challenge to the youth is to take charge of their future by electing those who believe in our unity and will promote peace and progress, not those who will erect ethnic walls and religious barriers among our people," Jonathan was quoted as saying.

Source: Legit.ng