His death came six days after he announced himself as the party’s governorship candidate of Peoples Redemption Party.

According to Punch Newspaper, the governorship candidate died at the Sacred Heart hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta, after a brief illness.

The newspaper also reported that Bamgbose’s death was confirmed by his personal assistant and Asst. Senior Pastor of Peace and Love Church, Oduntan Olayemi.

Olayemi was quoted to have said:

“He complained of tiredness yesterday and we decided to take him to an hospital around Olomore. We were referred to the FMC for further checks

“We opted for the state hospital, Lantoro because of the urgency and he was admitted at the emergency ward where he was administer oxygen till today (Friday).

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. I was at where I went to get him some prescribed medic*tion that he has passed on."

Daily Trust reports that Bamgbose had recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party over allegation of taking away the PDP Ogun West Senatorial ticket from him.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Professor Olufemi Bamgbose, an aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun state, has dumped the party and got the People’s Redemption Party governorship ticket in the state.

Bamgbose's defection was announced on Saturday, August 28, in Abeokuta, by the chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun state, Samson Ogunsanya.

Legit.ng gathers that Ogunsanya disclosed this during a press briefing held to unveil Bamgbose as the PRP governorship candidate in the state.

