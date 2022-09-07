The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shetimma have arrived at the National Secretariat of the party amidst fun fare and jubilation.

The APC standard bearer’s convoy drove into the party Secretariat around 2: 45pm to the waiting hands of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who ushered him into the NWC hall, The Nation reports.

The visit is the first since June when he emerged as the party’s flag bearer at the February 25 2023 presidential election.

Those on his entourage are the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Secretary of the Council, Hon. James Faleke; Nuhu Ribadu and Dele Alake, among others.

Addressing APC NWC members, Tinubu, during the meetin, said:

“We welcome the National Working Committee here in the spirit of Success. It's a family thing for all of us and we face a crucial election. An election that is going to determine between conservatives and progressives.

"Between ideas and actual execution leading to hope. Together, the party and the candidates, we will wear the Medal of Honor”.

Source: Legit.ng