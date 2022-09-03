Scores of armed bandits were caught on CCTV footage breaking into a residential building somewhere in Funtua, Katsina State.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the incident transpired on Friday night, September 2 at about 10 pm.

A CCTV screengrab of the notorious bandits trying to break their way through into the house. Photo: Daily Nigerian

Legit.ng gathered that the bandits as seen in the footage were on a kidnapping mission but the occupant of the building was reported to be in Abuja at the time of the operation.

Giving an account of the incident, Ahmed Abdulkadir a friend of the owner of the house recounted that several shots were fired at the gate before the daredevil bandits gained entry into the premises of the house.

He said:

“They broke into the gate around 10:20 p.m. as shown on the CCTV camera clock. Fortunately, my friend and his family were out of town and the security guard, sensing danger, had fled to neighboring houses.

“My friend, who is an electrical/electronics engineer and is ICT savvy, had wired his home with CCTV cameras which relayed the footage right into his phone.”

"Funtua, Bakori, and neighboring villages under siege" - Abdulkadir

Abdulkadir disclosed that the bandit was however unable to gain entrance into the main house after several attempts to gain entry.

Mr. Abdulkadir, a retired zonal director at NBC, wrote on his Facebook page revealed that after being frustrated by many efforts to open the main entrance to the building, the bandits decided to quit the mission.

He stated that the bandits vented their anger at Project Quarters, Funtua, where they went away with a number of people.

He added that the kidnappers had been terrorising Funtua, Bakori, and neighboring villages.

Abdulkadir said:

“For the past two weeks or so, kidnappers have put the people of Funtua, Bakori, and neighboring villages under siege, kidnapping people almost on a daily basis.

“The little resistance being put up by the local vigilantes is gradually being whittled away, with security agents seemingly helplessly overwhelmed.

“But the renewed effort put up by Katsina State Government may yet checkmate the bandits with the purchase of new Armoured Personnel Carriers, APCs.

“May Allah come to our rescue and put an end to this madness."

