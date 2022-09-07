The national leader of the APC and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has revealed his true intentions for Nigeria

In a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, September 7, the former governor of Lagos state said the ruling party is determined to change the situation of the country if given a chance

Tinubu has vowed to deliver a new and promising hope for Nigerians if given an opportunity to serve in 2023

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured he is determined to turn Nigeria to a progressive, highly developed and prosperous nation.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday, September 7, at the party’s national secretariat during a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of the kickoff of the presidential campaign on September 28.

Bola Tinubu says the ruling APC is determined and ready to fix Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu makes a promise

Tinubu also promised to ensure the full democratisation of the country so that it can remain the beckon of democracy of the black race in the world, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stressed:

“I admit that democracy is challenging, very hard and difficult a system to manage. We have seen challenges left and right outside the international sphere of politics, but we are determined to ensure that we democratise Nigeria fully and remain a beckon of democracy as the largest nation of black race in the world.”

A new Nigeria is certain, Tinubu assures

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting with the NWC members, Tinubu assured Nigerians of a new and refreshing hope that will lead to rapid development and progress.

According to the APC standard bearer,:

“It is a new horizon and we assure them that every Nigerians will benefit and I am very sure that there will be a refreshing and we will continue development in a rapid way.”

He promised to unveil his agenda in line with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) election regulations and timetable.

2023: APC leader Ginika Tor asks Ndigbo to vote Tinubu

In a related development, president of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Mrs. Ginika Tor, has assured the people of the southeast that Tinubu would address the marginalisation of Ndigbo if voted into power.

Speaking at ‘Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju’ town hall meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa state, on Monday, August 15, she remarked that the Tinubu-led presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

According to her, it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of the country.

2023: Igbo businessman says Tinubu should be next president

On his part, Lagos-based Igbo businessman, hotelier and realtor, Chief Cornelius Sunday Solomon Nwachukwu, has backed the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to govern the country.

Nwachukwu also declared that Tinubu is the best among all the candidates eyeing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comment at the commemoration of his coronation recently as the Otun Amuyudun of Orile-Agege Kingdom by the Alayige of Orile-Agege Kingdom, His Royal Majestic, Oba Ambaliu Hakeem Agbedeyi.

Source: Legit.ng