A few months before the 2023 election, the same faith ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress is still a serious issue in the polity

This time around, the Christian Association of Nigeria has maintained its stand on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party

In a statement issued on Monday, CAN disclosed its position remains intact and it never endorsed the same faith ticket

On Monday, September 5, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) denied endorsing the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement by his spokesman, Luminous Jannamike, faulted a media report that the association had changed its position regarding the same-faith ticket.

CAN denies endorsing APC's same faith ticket. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

CAN reveal its final position

He said the report was ridiculous, malicious, untrue and should be disregarded in its entirety by all reasonable members of the society.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He urged political parties and their candidates to put Nigeria first in their considerations and prepare to serve the people with earnestness and humility.

CAN stated thus:

“For the records, CAN took a position against the same-faith ticket imbroglio under the leadership of Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, its immediate past national president, and as a matter of fact, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stands on that same position.”

CAN, however, maintained that as a non-partisan body, it remained willing to partner with all leaders and other relevant stakeholders towards achieving unity, peace and progress in Nigeria.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Source reveals deal Tinubu reached with CAN before Kukah's birthday

A source who spoke with Daily Independent on Sunday, September 4, said the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has resolved issues with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The crisis emanated from the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general election, a decision that had been vehemently opposed by CAN.

The source, confiding in the newspaper, noted that Tinubu has assured the religious body that Christians will not be relegated if he emerges president in 2023.

2023: Christians will get key appointments in Tinubu’s cabinet, APC stakeholders reveal

The Asiwaju Ahmed Bola-Shettima presidential support group has said the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, will appoint Christians to key positions of authority in his cabinet if elected Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

This was disclosed by the group’s Director-General, AIG Abdulsalami Iyaji (rtd) at a press briefing held in Abuja on Friday, September 2.

According to him, the move would allay the fears and douse tension raised in many quarters by those opposed to Tinubu’s choice of Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as running mate.

Source: Legit.ng