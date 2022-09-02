Chief Cornelius Sunday Solomon Nwachukwu has backed the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be Nigeria's next president

The Lagos-based businessman stated that Tinubu is the best among all the candidates vying for the position in 2023

Nwachukwu described Tinubu as a leader with a national outlook, and a statesman with national outlook

Orile - A businessman, hotelier and realtor, Chief Cornelius Sunday Solomon Nwachukwu, has backed the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to govern the country.

Nwachukwu also declared that Tinubu is the best among all the candidates eyeing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chief Nwachukwu noted that Tinubu has been at the forefront of national cohesion. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He made the comment at the commemoration of his coronation recently as the Otun Amuyudun of Orile-Agege Kingdom by the Alayige of Orile-Agege Kingdom, His Royal Majestic, Oba Ambaliu Hakeem Agbedeyi.

The coronation took place at the new palace of the Orile-Agege Kingdom which was commissioned by the speaker of the Lagos state, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nwachukwu further described Tinubu as a leader with a national outlook, a detribalised, competent, courageous politician and statesman.

He said Tinubu’s knack to discover talents is legendary and that his stewardship in Lagos, which is a mini-country, shows that he has the experience, capability and mental resources to lead a diverse and multi-ethnic Nigeria.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“To me, Tinubu stands above any of the presidential candidates. I stand to defend my opinion. When other Igbo governors were busy retrenching civil servants who are not from their state, Tinubu was busy employing the best hands irrespective of where they come from.”

2023: APC stakeholders say Tinubu will get 80% votes in southwest

In a related development, members of the Next Level Consolidation Forum, a Tinubu support group, have predicted that the presidential candidate of the APC will get 80 percent of southwest votes in the 2023 general elections.

Led by its national coordinator, Oladosu Oladipo, the APC stakeholders gave this assertion at a meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

They hinged their optimism on what they described as the southwest people’s appreciation of Tinubu’s remarkable performance as Lagos governor and his mentorship of several great Nigerians.

2023: Nigerian youths will set the agenda for Tinubu, says Yahaya Bello

On his part, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the youths in the country will set the agenda for Tinubu if he is elected as the next president.

Governor Bello said the move is imperative because the youths own the future.

The Kogi state governor further stressed that Tinubu has the pedigree and capacity to lead the country out of its current socio-economic woes.

Source: Legit.ng