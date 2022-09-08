Concerns have been raised over the failure of the standard bearer of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release his manifesto

This delay has further raised the anxiety of Nigerians about his persona and other capabilities

However, information from Tinubu's camp says his manifesto will be out in September

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the bannerman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is yet to unveil his manifesto barely two weeks into the start of campaigns by political parties ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

As reported by Daily Trust newspaper, Tinubu had previously denied the publication of his manifesto which surfaced online a few days after the conclusion of the APC convention.

What APC chieftains are saying

Bayo Onanuga, director of the media campaign group for Tinubu revealed the APC stalwart was still in consultation with relevant stakeholders in and out of Nigeria.

Onanuga said the Jagaban as he is fondly called is still working on his manifesto as it will be completed in September before the commencement of political campaigns for the 2023 general election.

Reacting to the delay of Tinubu’s manifesto, a source within Tinubu’s camp reiterated that Tinubu’s will be ready.

Another source hinted that Tinubu’s manifesto will be centered on the economy, corruption, and security.

Similarly, the director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, said the manifesto of the presidential candidate will definitely be in line with the manifesto of the party and anything contrary will be an overshoot.

Also reflecting on the possible manifesto of Tinubu, Yekini Nabena, a chieftain of the party says the manifesto of Tinubu will not go off what had been said in 2015 and 2019.

He said:

“You and I know that the major problems of this country are insecurity, corruption and the economy. So I don’t think there would be any major changes from the 2015 and 2019 campaign principles of APC.”

However, an attempt to get the reaction Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC proved abortive as he did not respond to call or text.

2023: Tinubu speaks on plans for Nigeria

Meanwhile, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed his intentions for Nigerians ahead of the crucial 2023 presidential polls.

In a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, September 7, the former governor of Lagos state said the ruling party is determined to change the situation of the country if given a chance.

Tinubu has vowed to deliver a new and promising hope for Nigerians if given an opportunity to serve in 2023.

