Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has dismissed the claims that he is at loggerheads with the party's national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Tinubu dismissed the rumour when he visited the APC NWC members at the party's secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, September 7

The former Lagos state governor also revealed the purpose of his visit to the ruling party's secretariat

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied nursing grudges against the ruling party's national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Tinubu made the clarification before his scheduled meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, September 7, The Punch reported.

The APC presidential flag bearer said it is a rarity to see big masquerades dance in a cage instead of the market square.

Addressing newsmen at the secretariat, Tinubu who admitted reading his alleged cold War in newspapers, claimed that it was a rumoured manufactured to suit a particular purpose.

“To the rumour manufacturers, I read in some papers about a disagreement between myself and the chairman and that was a very big lie.

"They didn’t know that we have come a long way. The big masquerade dance not in the cage but in the market square.

“And that is what Adamu use to be, full of wisdom, we were governors together, before God put us together on this project again. He is going to deliver as the Chairman of the party for me to become the president of Nigeria. And I am very confident of that," Tinubu said.

Why I visited APC NWC members - Tinubu

Speaking further, the former governor of Lagos state applauded the NWC members, adding that he visited them to discuss the modalities of the political campaign.

His words:

“What we came here today to do is to discuss the campaign which is few days away. When INEC will lift the ban, how do we work out the details, work together, implement all we have been saying, who are the members of the campaign council, who will not be members, and I beg you not to be angry if you are left out because we are going to give you another responsibility? Not every member here can be a member of the presidential campaign council."

